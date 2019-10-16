Can Asia Win from the U.S.-China Trade War?

Some argue that U.S.-China trade tensions tensions and decelerating Chinese growth are helping other countries in Asia boost exports, attract industries that are fleeing from China, and ultimately replace China in global supply chains. But growth momentum is slowing even as worsening sentiment bites at economies from Indonesia to India. In many countries, credit growth is weakening and export earnings have faltered on weaker demand and, ironically enough, fiercer competition from China. But Asian governments, especially in Southeast Asia, have an opportunity to retool their economies in the face of these challenges.

Trinh Nguyen will discuss the diverse coping strategies of economies outside of China in emerging Asia as they navigate U.S.-China competition and regional and global headwinds.

Trinh Nguyen

Trinh Nguyen is a senior economist covering emerging Asia at Natixis, based in Hong Kong. Nguyen joined Natixis in October 2015. She previously worked at HSBC as an ASEAN economist from 2011 to 2015.

Evan A. Feigenbaum

Evan A. Feigenbaum is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees research in Washington, Beijing and New Delhi on a dynamic region encompassing both East Asia and South Asia.