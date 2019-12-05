event

NATO, Transatlantic Security, and the Future of Arms Control: A Conversation With Rose Gottemoeller

Thu. December 5th, 2019
Washington, DC

As the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) celebrates the 70th anniversary of its founding this year, it confronts a growing list of internal and external challenges. Rose Gottemoeller, the recently departed NATO deputy secretary general, will provide her first public remarks on her three year tenure and the future challenges for the alliance. Carnegie President William J. Burns will moderate the conversation.

Rose Gottemoeller

Rose Gottemoeller was the deputy secretary general of NATO from October 2016 to October 2019. She previously served as the under secretary for Arms Control and International Security at the U.S. Department of State. 

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state. He is the author of The Back Channel: A Memoir of American Diplomacy and the Case for Its Renewal.

SecurityForeign PolicyNuclear PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesRussiaWestern EuropeIran
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
