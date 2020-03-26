The Geopolitics of Pandemic: Views from China, Europe, and Russia

The novel coronavirus represents the gravest threat to global health since the 1918 Spanish Flu. How will the pandemic influence the internal politics of Russia, China, and European countries? And what impact will it have on reshaping great power politics? How do American allies and adversaries assess U.S. leadership in dealing with the crisis? And does the absence of American leadership provide new opportunities for Moscow and Beijing?

Join Carnegie experts Judy Dempsey, Paul Haenle, and Dmitri Trenin for a virtual discussion, moderated by Aaron David Miller, on how the coronavirus may reshape geopolitics.

To submit a question for the event, please use the YouTube chat, email pressoffice@ceip.org or tweet at us @CarnegieEndow using #CarnegieConnects.

Judy Dempsey

Judy Dempsey is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie Europe and editor in chief of the Strategic Europe blog.

Paul Haenle

Paul Haenle holds the Maurice R. Greenberg Director’s Chair at the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center based at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China.

Dmitri Trenin

Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, has been with the center since its inception.

Aaron David Miller

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.