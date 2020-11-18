Carnegie Connects: The World Reacts to a Biden Presidency, Part II

U.S. allies and adversaries approach the end of the Trump administration and the advent of a president Biden with both hope and trepidation. Will the United States be too preoccupied with domestic recovery to lead? Will the Biden administration itself be a transition to a Republican administration in 2024 with another Trump-like foreign policy? And how badly has U.S. credibility, reliability, and leadership been damaged by the disruption and turbulence of the last four years.Join us as three Carnegie scholars sit down with Aaron David Miller to share their views on how various Middle East, Russian, and Indian actors might assess and react to the foreign policies of a new administration.