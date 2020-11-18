event

Carnegie Connects: The World Reacts to a Biden Presidency, Part II

Wed. November 18th, 2020
Live Online


U.S. allies and adversaries approach the end of the Trump administration and the advent of a president Biden with both hope and trepidation. Will the United States be too preoccupied with domestic recovery to lead? Will the Biden administration itself be a transition to a Republican administration in 2024 with another Trump-like foreign policy?  And how badly has U.S. credibility, reliability, and leadership been damaged by the disruption and turbulence of the last four years. 
 
Join us as three Carnegie scholars sit down with Aaron David Miller to share their views on how various Middle East, Russian, and Indian actors might assess and react to the foreign policies of a new administration.

Political ReformDemocracyEconomyTradeSecurityForeign PolicyCivil SocietyNorth AmericaUnited StatesMiddle EastNorth AfricaSouth AsiaIndiaRussia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Michele Dunne

Nonresident Scholar, Middle East Program

Michele Dunne was a nonresident scholar in Carnegie’s Middle East Program, where her research focuses on political and economic change in Arab countries, particularly Egypt, as well as U.S. policy in the Middle East.

Ashley J. Tellis

Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs

Ashley J. Tellis is the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

Dmitri Trenin

Director, Carnegie Moscow Center

Trenin was director of the Carnegie Moscow Center from 2008 to early 2022.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.