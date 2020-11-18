Improving Governance After the Pandemic: The Role of the Transatlantic Relationship

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed flawed governance practices across the world. This is true for countries with high corruption and weak or no democratic structures as well as for consolidated democracies on both sides of the Atlantic, where governments have been criticized for lacking transparency and accountability.

To build more inclusive governance at home and abroad, the EU and the United States must cooperate strategically to strengthen state institutions in Europe’s neighborhood, while addressing their own democratic shortcomings.

Join Cornelius Adebahr, Rachel Kleinfeld, and Agnieszka Legucka for a discussion about the prospects of renewed transatlantic cooperation after the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Judy Dempsey will moderate.

To submit a question for the event, please use the YouTube chat, email brussels@ceip.org, or tweet at us @Carnegie_Europe.

IMGXYZ8825IMGZYX