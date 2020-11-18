event
Carnegie Europe

Improving Governance After the Pandemic: The Role of the Transatlantic Relationship

Wed. November 18th, 2020
Live Online

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed flawed governance practices across the world. This is true for countries with high corruption and weak or no democratic structures as well as for consolidated democracies on both sides of the Atlantic, where governments have been criticized for lacking transparency and accountability.

To build more inclusive governance at home and abroad, the EU and the United States must cooperate strategically to strengthen state institutions in Europe’s neighborhood, while addressing their own democratic shortcomings.

Join Cornelius Adebahr, Rachel Kleinfeld, and Agnieszka Legucka for a discussion about the prospects of renewed transatlantic cooperation after the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Judy Dempsey will moderate.

To submit a question for the event, please use the YouTube chat, email brussels@ceip.org, or tweet at us @Carnegie_Europe.

IMGXYZ8825IMGZYX

Foreign PolicyEuropeIran
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Cornelius Adebahr

Former Nonresident Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Cornelius Adebahr was a nonresident fellow at Carnegie Europe. His research focuses on foreign and security policy, in particular regarding Iran and the Persian Gulf, on European and transatlantic affairs, and on citizens’ engagement.

Rachel Kleinfeld

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Rachel Kleinfeld is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, where she focuses on issues of rule of law, security, and governance in democracies experiencing polarization, violence, and other governance problems.

Agnieszka Legucka

Legucka is an analyst in the Eastern Europe Programme at the Polish Institute for International Affairs.

Judy Dempsey

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Dempsey is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie Europe