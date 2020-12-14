‘Decoupling’ and its Effects

Geopolitical relationships between countries have begun to impact their technological relations as well. Whether it comes in the form of app bans, removal from supply chains or bans on infrastructural hardware, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and India have begun to ‘decouple’ themselves from China. This session aimed to assess the potential economic and geopolitical ramifications of such maneuverings as well as their impact on the technology sector in India.

This workshop was hosted as part of Carnegie India's Global Technology Summit 2020.