event
Carnegie India

‘Decoupling’ and its Effects

Mon. December 14th, 2020
Zoom Webinar

Geopolitical relationships between countries have begun to impact their technological relations as well. Whether it comes in the form of app bans, removal from supply chains or bans on infrastructural hardware, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and India have begun to ‘decouple’ themselves from China. This session aimed to assess the potential economic and geopolitical ramifications of such maneuverings as well as their impact on the technology sector in India.

This workshop was hosted as part of Carnegie India's Global Technology Summit 2020.

TechnologyUnited StatesSouth AsiaIndiaEast AsiaEuropeUnited KingdomChina
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Matt Sheehan

Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Matt Sheehan is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where his research focuses on global technology issues, with a specialization in China’s artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Sahil Kini

Sahil Kini is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Setu.