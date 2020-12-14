Future of Open-source Architectures

In recent years, free and open-source software and hardware have gathered increasing interest, both from the business and academic community. As the spread continues, many businesses are implementing this type of code in one way or another in attempts to enable faster implementation and more functionality. However, despite its inherent transparency, using open-source software carries its own risk. This session explored the architecture behind open-source development, open-source business models, and potential regulations.

This workshop was hosted as part of Carnegie India's Global Technology Summit 2020.