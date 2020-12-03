event
Carnegie Europe

NATO in 2030: Adapting to a New World

Thu. December 3rd, 2020
Live Online

With the changing nature of global security challenges, the coming decade will see NATO confronted by emerging world powers, climate change, and new disruptive technologies.

Is NATO prepared for this future? Can it balance firm military commitments with political unity and a broader global mandate?

Carnegie Europe is delighted to host a virtual discussion on the findings of the independent group supporting NATO 2030, a forward-looking process initiated by the NATO Secretary General in March 2020.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will give a keynote address, before group co-chairs Thomas de Maizière and Wess Mitchell are joined by Alexandra de Hoop Scheffer and Anna Wieslander for a discussion on the coming decade for NATO. Rosa Balfour will moderate.

To submit a question for the event, please use the YouTube chat, email brussels@ceip.org, or tweet at us @Carnegie_Europe using the hashtag #NATO2030.

This event is hosted in partnership with NATO.

event speakers

Alexandra de Hoop Scheffer

De Hoop Scheffer is director of Research, Transatlantic Security and director of the Paris office at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

Thomas de Maizière

De Maizière is a member of the German Bundestag. He served as Germany’s interior minister from 2009 to 2011 and from 2013 to 2018 and as defense minister from 2011 to 2013.

Wess Mitchell

Mitchell is the vice chairman of the board of the Center for European Policy Analysis. He served as U.S. assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs from 2017 to 2019.

Jens Stoltenberg

Stoltenberg is the secretary general of NATO.

Anna Wieslander

Wieslander is director for Northern Europe at the Atlantic Council.

Rosa Balfour

Director, Carnegie Europe

Rosa Balfour is the director of Carnegie Europe. Her fields of expertise include European politics, institutions, and foreign and security policy.