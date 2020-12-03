NATO in 2030: Adapting to a New World

With the changing nature of global security challenges, the coming decade will see NATO confronted by emerging world powers, climate change, and new disruptive technologies.

Is NATO prepared for this future? Can it balance firm military commitments with political unity and a broader global mandate?

Carnegie Europe is delighted to host a virtual discussion on the findings of the independent group supporting NATO 2030, a forward-looking process initiated by the NATO Secretary General in March 2020.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will give a keynote address, before group co-chairs Thomas de Maizière and Wess Mitchell are joined by Alexandra de Hoop Scheffer and Anna Wieslander for a discussion on the coming decade for NATO. Rosa Balfour will moderate.

To submit a question for the event, please use the YouTube chat, email brussels@ceip.org, or tweet at us @Carnegie_Europe using the hashtag #NATO2030.

This event is hosted in partnership with NATO.

