In simple terms, data is information. Technology has enabled us to make better use of it, making it immensely valuable today. As different stakeholders learn how, and for what, to harness data, concerns around its ownership, access, and protection have become important topics of discussion.

We conducted our first-ever Tech for Thought: A KnowledgeTransfer series workshop, titled 'What is Data?', on August 17, 2021, with Udbhav Tiwari and Vrinda Bhandari, in partnership with the upcoming Plaksha University (based in Mohali). The event discussed questions such as, who can access and control data? Who regulates it and how? Why are these questions important in this data-driven world?