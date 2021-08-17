event
What is Data?

Tue. August 17th, 2021
Zoom webinar

In simple terms, data is information. Technology has enabled us to make better use of it, making it immensely valuable today. As different stakeholders learn how, and for what, to harness data, concerns around its ownership, access, and protection have become important topics of discussion.

We conducted our first-ever Tech for Thought: A KnowledgeTransfer series workshop, titled 'What is Data?', on August 17, 2021, with Udbhav Tiwari and Vrinda Bhandari, in partnership with the upcoming Plaksha University (based in Mohali). The event discussed questions such as, who can access and control data? Who regulates it and how? Why are these questions important in this data-driven world?

TechnologySouth AsiaIndia
Udbhav Tiwari

Former Nonresident Scholar, Carnegie India

Udbhav Tiwari is a public policy professional who works towards keeping the internet open, secure, and accessible by advocating for progressive regulations in the technology sector.

Vrinda Bhandari

Vrinda Bhandari is a litigating lawyer in Delhi. She specializes in the field of digital rights, technology, and privacy. She graduated from the University of Oxford with a double master’s in Law and Public Policy on a Rhodes scholarship. She received her undergraduate law degree from National Law School of India University, Bangalore. She is also the of-counsel to the Internet Freedom Foundation.