A Clash of Contagions: The Impact of COVID-19 on Conflict

Thu. September 9th, 2021
Live Online

Eighteen months since the pandemic began, this event will assess how the pandemic and response measures are exacerbating instability and will identify solutions to strengthen conflict prevention, peacebuilding, and democracy. The event will showcase findings of a recent Mercy Corps report based on extensive field research in Nigeria, Colombia, and Afghanistan as well as ongoing analysis by Carnegie experts.

Carnegie Interim President Thomas Carothers, Mercy Corps Chief Executive Officer Tjada McKenna, and Assistant USAID Administrator Robert Jenkins will make opening remarks. The event will feature an expert panel discussion of Carnegie and Mercy Corps researchers and practitioners including Mayesha Alam, Ndubisi Anyanwu, and Rachel Kleinfeld as well as an audience Q&A.

This event is being held in collaboration with Mercy Corps.

Mayesha Alam

Vice President of Research at Foreign Policy

Dr. Mayesha Alam is an expert on conflict, climate change, and gender currently serving as vice president of research at Foreign Policy where she oversees the team of FP Analytics, the independent research and advisory division, and leads research development. She previously helped to establish the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security and served as its deputy director.

Ndubisi Anyanwu

Ndubisi Anyanwu is the country director of Mercy Corps Nigeria, which reached 1.5 million people in the past year, delivering urgent, lifesaving assistance. The team also supports entrepreneurship and market development, empowers youth, and strengthens accountability and governance.

Thomas Carothers

Harvey V. Fineberg Chair for Democracy Studies; Director, Democracy, Conflict and Governance Program

Thomas Carothers, director of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, is a leading expert on comparative democratization and international support for democracy.

Robert Jenkins

Robert Jenkins serves as assistant to the administrator for the Bureau for Conflict Prevention and Stabilization (CPS). A career member of the Senior Executive Service, Mr. Jenkins was previously a deputy assistant administrator for the Bureau for Democracy, Conflict, and Humanitarian Assistance (DCHA) and the director of USAID’s Office of Transition Initiatives (OTI).

Rachel Kleinfeld

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Rachel Kleinfeld is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, where she focuses on issues of rule of law, security, and governance in democracies experiencing polarization, violence, and other governance problems.

Tjada D’Oyen McKenna

Tjada D'Oyen McKenna is chief executive officer of Mercy Corps, where she leads a global team of more than 5,600 humanitarians who provide immediate relief to save lives and livelihoods and work to create transformational change reaching 37 million people in more than forty countries.