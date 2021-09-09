A Clash of Contagions: The Impact of COVID-19 on Conflict

Eighteen months since the pandemic began, this event will assess how the pandemic and response measures are exacerbating instability and will identify solutions to strengthen conflict prevention, peacebuilding, and democracy. The event will showcase findings of a recent Mercy Corps report based on extensive field research in Nigeria, Colombia, and Afghanistan as well as ongoing analysis by Carnegie experts.

Carnegie Interim President Thomas Carothers, Mercy Corps Chief Executive Officer Tjada McKenna, and Assistant USAID Administrator Robert Jenkins will make opening remarks. The event will feature an expert panel discussion of Carnegie and Mercy Corps researchers and practitioners including Mayesha Alam, Ndubisi Anyanwu, and Rachel Kleinfeld as well as an audience Q&A.

This event is being held in collaboration with Mercy Corps.