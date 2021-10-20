What Next: The Impact of the Pandemic on Global Geopolitics and International Relations

In the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has not only affected hundreds of millions of people and killed several million. It has had a massive impact on domestic politics in a number of countries, from the United States to Belarus, and wrought considerable changes in international relations, even raising the specter of a vaccine curtain along many borders.

How lasting will this impact be?

Which developments are temporary and which are likely here to stay?

What new insights has humanity gained about itself?

Is the world going to pass through similar or even worse experience from now on and are we better equipped for the next pandemic?

To discuss these issues, we have been fortunate enough to engage one of the most prominent thinkers on global issues: Thomas Wright of the Brookings Institution in Washington, DC. His book, Aftershocks: Pandemic Politics and the End of the Old International Order, is a world bestseller.

Join Thomas Wright, director of the Center on the United States and Europe and a senior fellow in the Project on International Order and Strategy at the Brookings Institution and Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, to explore these issues and more.

This event is part of the Carnegie Moscow Center and U.S. Embassy in Moscow’s joint project: “Relaunching U.S.-Russia Dialogue on Global Challenges: The Role of the Next Generation”.