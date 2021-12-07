Carnegie Connects: Democracy in Peril

Next week the Biden Administration will host the Summit for Democracy at a pivotal time for democracies around the world. Democracy has been in global decline for over a decade and is on track to sustain the worrying trend this year—given coups and power grabs Tunisia, Myanmar, Afghanistan, and Sudan. Can Biden’s summit be a fruitful convening given democracy’s downturn? Is dividing dictatorships and democracies even a useful paradigm? And can the United States still lead on this issue given its own perilous troubles at home?

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with leading experts Rachel Kleinfeld and Frances Brown to discuss the state of democracy and the path forward in advance of the summit.