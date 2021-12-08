On December 8, we hosted the last Town Hall discussion with Vineet Gupta, founder and trustee of Ashoka University and founder and trustee of Plaksha University, a greenfield university being set up to reimagine engineering and technology education. The discussion, titled 'Transforming Technology Education in India: In conversation with Vineet Gupta', focussed on Mr. Gupta's journey as an education institution builder in India, and his views on the technology education landscape today.

The event was the fourth in our series titled 'Town Hall'. The series, a precursor to our Global Technology Summit 2021, aims to shed light on stories of industry pioneers from across the country. Mr. Gupta was in conversation with Rudra Chaudhuri, director of Carnegie India.

Participants registering for any 'Town Hall' will automatically be registered for the Global Technology Summit, to be held from December 14-16.