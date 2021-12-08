event
Transforming Technology Education in India: In conversation with Vineet Gupta

Wed. December 8th, 2021
On December 8, we hosted the last Town Hall discussion with Vineet Gupta, founder and trustee of Ashoka University and founder and trustee of Plaksha University, a greenfield university being set up to reimagine engineering and technology education. The discussion, titled 'Transforming Technology Education in India: In conversation with Vineet Gupta', focussed on Mr. Gupta's journey as an education institution builder in India, and his views on the technology education landscape today.

The event was the fourth in our series titled 'Town Hall'. The series, a precursor to our Global Technology Summit 2021, aims to shed light on stories of industry pioneers from across the country. Mr. Gupta was in conversation with Rudra Chaudhuri, director of Carnegie India.

Participants registering for any 'Town Hall' will automatically be registered for the Global Technology Summit, to be held from December 14-16.

Vineet Gupta is a graduate of IIT Delhi in mechanical engineering. In the last 13 years, he has played an active role in higher education as an institution builder. He is the founder and trustee of Ashoka University and has played a significant part in its establishment. Vineet is also playing a pivotal role since 2015 as a founder and trustee of Plaksha University, a greenfield university being set up to reimagine engineering and technology education.    In an entrepreneurial career spanning 29 years, Vineet has built companies across different domains. He is also currently the co-founder and managing director of Jamboree Education, India’s largest overseas test prep company. Vineet feels that India has the opportunity to build very high-quality institutions of higher education and thus drive excellence in higher education. He has been in leadership positions of education committees in various industry chambers like FICCI, ASSOCHAM and PHD Chamber. He is the current co-chair for Education National Council at ASSOCHAM.

Director, Carnegie India

Rudra Chaudhuri is the director of Carnegie India. His research focuses on the diplomatic history of South Asia, contemporary security issues, and the important role of emerging technologies and digital public infrastructure in diplomacy, statecraft, and development. He and his team at Carnegie India chair and convene the Global Technology Summit, co-hosted with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.