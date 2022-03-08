event

Carnegie Connects: U.S. Intel and the Ukraine Crisis With Beth Sanner

Tue. March 8th, 2022
The U.S. Intelligence Community has played a critical role in predicting Putin’s invasion and countering Moscow’s disinformation campaign as the Biden administration purposefully released intelligence on the Kremlin’s plans and troop movements leading up to the invasion. But what are the challenges of intelligence gathering and analysis in response to a fast-moving crisis? What makes for an effective intelligence assessment for policymakers? How do presidents make decisions based on intelligence in crises such as Afghanistan and Ukraine? And how do intelligence officials ensure policymakers receive accurate and unbiased information? 

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with Beth Sanner, the deputy director of national intelligence for mission integration, to discuss these and other issues.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Beth Sanner

Beth Sanner was the deputy director of national intelligence for mission integration from April 2019 to March 2021, where she oversaw the elements that coordinate and lead collection, analysis, and program oversight throughout the Intelligence Community. In this role she also served as the president’s intelligence briefer. Previously, she served as the director of the president’s Daily Brief and as vice chair of the National Intelligence Council. She is currently a senior fellow at Harvard University’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, a professor-in-practice at University of Maryland’s Applied Research Lab for Intelligence and Security, and a CNN national security analyst.