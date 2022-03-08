Carnegie Connects: U.S. Intel and the Ukraine Crisis With Beth Sanner

The U.S. Intelligence Community has played a critical role in predicting Putin’s invasion and countering Moscow’s disinformation campaign as the Biden administration purposefully released intelligence on the Kremlin’s plans and troop movements leading up to the invasion. But what are the challenges of intelligence gathering and analysis in response to a fast-moving crisis? What makes for an effective intelligence assessment for policymakers? How do presidents make decisions based on intelligence in crises such as Afghanistan and Ukraine? And how do intelligence officials ensure policymakers receive accurate and unbiased information?

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with Beth Sanner, the deputy director of national intelligence for mission integration, to discuss these and other issues.