Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine: Can Europe Stay United?

The EU has thus far shown remarkable unity in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



In lock step with their partners, the bloc levied four rounds of sanctions on Russia, targeting its financial, energy, and transport sectors as well as the country’s political and business elites. EU member states also unanimously agreed to invoke, for the first time, a directive that grants immediate protection and rights to Ukrainians fleeing the war.



But how long can Europe remain united, given long-standing divisions on the continent?



Ahead of the NATO and EU summits held on March 23 and 24, 2022, join Carnegie Europe for a panel discussion with Dan Baer, Rosa Balfour, Judy Dempsey, and Stefan Lehne as they consider the prospects for continued European unity and the leadership needed to end the war.



This event is hosted live on Twitter Spaces and then uploaded as an audio recording to the event page on the Carnegie website. A Twitter account is not required to attend the event, but is required to participate in live Q&A.