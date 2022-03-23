event
Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine: Can Europe Stay United?

Wed. March 23rd, 2022
The EU has thus far shown remarkable unity in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In lock step with their partners, the bloc levied four rounds of sanctions on Russia, targeting its financial, energy, and transport sectors as well as the country’s political and business elites. EU member states also unanimously agreed to invoke, for the first time, a directive that grants immediate protection and rights to Ukrainians fleeing the war.

But how long can Europe remain united, given long-standing divisions on the continent?

Ahead of the NATO and EU summits held on March 23 and 24, 2022, join Carnegie Europe for a panel discussion with Dan Baer, Rosa Balfour, Judy Dempsey, and Stefan Lehne as they consider the prospects for continued European unity and the leadership needed to end the war.

This event is hosted live on Twitter Spaces and then uploaded as an audio recording to the event page on the Carnegie website. A Twitter account is not required to attend the event, but is required to participate in live Q&A.

event speakers

Dan Baer

Senior Vice President for Policy Research, Director, Europe Program

Dan Baer is senior vice president for policy research and director of the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Under President Obama, he was U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)  and he also served deputy assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor.

Rosa Balfour

Director, Carnegie Europe

Rosa Balfour is the director of Carnegie Europe. Her fields of expertise include European politics, institutions, and foreign and security policy.

Judy Dempsey

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Dempsey is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie Europe

Stefan Lehne

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Lehne is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe in Brussels, where his research focuses on the post–Lisbon Treaty development of the European Union’s foreign policy, with a specific focus on relations between the EU and member states.