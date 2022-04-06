Carnegie Connects: Diplomacy on the Front Lines With Marie Yovanovitch

Across nearly four decades in the Foreign Service, Marie Yovanovitch has served with integrity in far-flung outposts from Mogadishu to Moscow to her last post in Kyiv, as ambassador to Ukraine—a position from which she was abruptly recalled and drawn into the politics surrounding the impeachment of a U.S. president. Diplomats do essential work for the American people, defending national interests in complex political environments with courage and conviction and often at great risk to themselves.

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with Marie Yovanovitch to discuss her new memoir and the ongoing war in Ukraine.