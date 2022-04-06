event

Carnegie Connects: Diplomacy on the Front Lines With Marie Yovanovitch

Wed. April 6th, 2022
Live Online

Across nearly four decades in the Foreign Service, Marie Yovanovitch has served with integrity in far-flung outposts from Mogadishu to Moscow to her last post in Kyiv, as ambassador to Ukraine—a position from which she was abruptly recalled and drawn into the politics surrounding the impeachment of a U.S. president. Diplomats do essential work for the American people, defending national interests in complex political environments with courage and conviction and often at great risk to themselves.

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with Marie Yovanovitch to discuss her new memoir and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Political ReformDemocracySecurityForeign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesRussiaEastern EuropeUkraineWestern EuropeBelarus
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Marie Yovanovitch

Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program

Marie Yovanovitch is a senior fellow in the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.