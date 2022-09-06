The workshop on Cyberbiosecurity: Assessing Opportunities and Challenges was organized by DST-CPR-Indian Institute of Science, Carnegie India, and Health Security Partners. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many life sciences research institutions were victims of cyber-attacks due to their valuable health data and research. The workshop aimed to increase awareness of the cybersecurity threats affecting secure life science research institutions, as well as equip participants with the tools and best practices to effectively counter these evolving threats. The foundational topics discussed during this training included international and national expert lectures on India's current cyber climate, identification of valuable biological research, and related cyber vulnerabilities.