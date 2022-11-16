Ireland, America, and 25 Years of the Good Friday Agreement: A Conversation with Foreign and Defense Minister Simon Coveney

Next spring will mark twenty-five years of the Good Friday Agreement, which capped decades of bloody conflict over Northern Ireland. But Brexit and disputes between the United Kingdom and the European Union over the Northern Ireland Protocol have resulted in a political crisis over the region's power-sharing agreements and threaten to undermine the progress that was made.

In the months leading up to the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, has the moment for compromise on the Protocol finally arrived? What steps must the United Kingdom and the European Union take to secure political and economic stability in Northern Ireland? Will Rishi Sunak's government bring renewed energy to negotiations with the European Union? Has the United Kingdom and the European Union's relationship changed over the course of the war in Ukraine? And what role is there today for the United States in the debates over security and prosperity on the Island of Ireland?

On November 16, join us for a fireside chat with Simon Coveney T.D., minister for foreign affairs and minister for defense of Ireland, to discuss the path towards peace and reconciliation.