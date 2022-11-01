What to Watch for at COP27

On November 6, the global climate community will gather in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to kick off COP27, the United Nation’s flagship climate conference. A key goal of these conferences is for nations to put forward increasingly ambitious plans to cut emissions and limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius, and this year’s COP is no different.

However, this edition of the COP will put special emphasis on addressing the damage already done and making good on past promises. After all, many climate impacts can no longer be avoided, and many previous pledges remain unmet. That’s why rich countries are under pressure to finally deliver on their commitment to provide $100 billion a year in climate finance to developing countries, and to give even larger sums for “loss and damage” finance—essentially climate reparations.

But how will countries manage this during a global energy crisis that has stretched budgets in the Global North and led to rising fuel prices in the Global South? What can we realistically expect to come out of COP27—and will that be enough?

Join Dan Baer, Noah Gordon, Amr Hamzawy, and Zainab Usman for a thirty-minute Carnegie barstool chat to preview the year’s biggest event for climate diplomacy.