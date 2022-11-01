event

What to Watch for at COP27

Tue. November 1st, 2022
Live Online

On November 6, the global climate community will gather in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to kick off COP27, the United Nation’s flagship climate conference. A key goal of these conferences is for nations to put forward increasingly ambitious plans to cut emissions and limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius, and this year’s COP is no different.

However, this edition of the COP will put special emphasis on addressing the damage already done and making good on past promises. After all, many climate impacts can no longer be avoided, and many previous pledges remain unmet. That’s why rich countries are under pressure to finally deliver on their commitment to provide $100 billion a year in climate finance to developing countries, and to give even larger sums for “loss and damage” finance—essentially climate reparations.

But how will countries manage this during a global energy crisis that has stretched budgets in the Global North and led to rising fuel prices in the Global South? What can we realistically expect to come out of COP27—and will that be enough?

Join Dan Baer, Noah Gordon, Amr Hamzawy, and Zainab Usman for a thirty-minute Carnegie barstool chat to preview the year’s biggest event for climate diplomacy.

event speakers

Dan Baer

Senior Vice President for Policy Research, Director, Europe Program

Dan Baer is senior vice president for policy research and director of the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Under President Obama, he was U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)  and he also served deputy assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor.

Noah Gordon

Fellow, Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program, Fellow, Europe Program

Noah J. Gordon is a fellow in the Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, DC.

Amr Hamzawy

Director, Middle East Program

Amr Hamzawy is a senior fellow and the director of the Carnegie Middle East Program. His research and writings focus on governance in the Middle East and North Africa, social vulnerability, and the different roles of governments and civil societies in the region.

Zainab Usman

Director, Africa Program

Zainab Usman is a senior fellow and inaugural director of the Africa Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.