Book Launch - Friends with Benefits: The India-US Story

In an age marked by China’s rise and its projection of political and economic power, India has become a preferred partner in Washington. This was not always the case—the political spotlight shone unfavourably upon India, especially during the late 1980s and 1990s, with Washington sanctioning New Delhi over its nuclear program. However, the two democracies have trodden the journey from estrangement to engagement in the last thirty years. What has taken the two countries so long to get here? What role has China played in this change? And, are India and the U.S. finally ready for a relationship of equals, or will they continue to be “friends with benefits”?

In her new book Friends with Benefits: The India-U.S. Story, Seema Sirohi unravels how the historical foes turn into friends as decade-defining events transpire on the world stage. Drawing from first-hand reportage and conversations with key diplomats, she captures the transformation of one of the most defining relationships of our age.

