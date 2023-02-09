event
Book Launch - Friends with Benefits: The India-US Story

Thu. February 9th, 2023
India International Centre, New Delhi

In an age marked by China’s rise and its projection of political and economic power, India has become a preferred partner in Washington. This was not always the case—the political spotlight shone unfavourably upon India, especially during the late 1980s and 1990s, with Washington sanctioning New Delhi over its nuclear program. However, the two democracies have trodden the journey from estrangement to engagement in the last thirty years. What has taken the two countries so long to get here? What role has China played in this change? And, are India and the U.S. finally ready for a relationship of equals, or will they continue to be “friends with benefits”?

In her new book Friends with Benefits: The India-U.S. Story, Seema Sirohi unravels how the historical foes turn into friends as decade-defining events transpire on the world stage. Drawing from first-hand reportage and conversations with key diplomats, she captures the transformation of one of the most defining relationships of our age.

We hosted the book launch of 'Friends with Benefits: The India-US Story' by Seema Sirohi on February 9 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in Seminar Hall No. 1 at the India International Centre, New Delhi.

Seema Sirohi and Arun K. Singh were in conversation with Rudra Chaudhuri.

Seema Sirohi

Seema Sirohi is a senior journalist specializing in foreign policy based in Washington D.C. She has covered India–U.S. relations for more than two decades for The Telegraph, Outlook, and Anandabazar Patrika. She has reported from various countries around the globe, including Italy, Israel and Pakistan, and published opinion pieces in international publications such as The Los Angeles Times, The Christian Science Monitor, and The Baltimore Sun. She was also a commentator with National Public Radio and has appeared on BBC and CNN. Her first book, Sita's Curse: Stories of Dowry Victims, was published in 2003.

Arun K. Singh

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Carnegie India

Arun K. Singh is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie India. He has extensive experience across the globe, including as India’s ambassador to the United States, Israel, and France.

Rudra Chaudhuri

Director, Carnegie India

Rudra Chaudhuri is the director of Carnegie India. His research focuses on the diplomatic history of South Asia, contemporary security issues, and the important role of emerging technologies and digital public infrastructure in diplomacy, statecraft, and development. He and his team at Carnegie India chair and convene the Global Technology Summit, co-hosted with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.