What Is Zelensky’s Long Game? The View from Ukraine’s Presidential Office

The dramatic events in Russia over the weekend raise new questions about whether the Kremlin actually benefits from a drawn-out war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius is shaping up to be pivotal in cementing Ukraine’s long-term security relationship with the West. What are Kyiv’s expectations from the West at the summit and beyond? How does the recent turmoil in Russia affect Ukraine’s counteroffensive? What sorts of interim security models could be acceptable to Ukraine until the path to NATO membership becomes clear?

Join Carnegie for an enlightening event featuring deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva in conversation with Carnegie senior fellow Eric Ciaramella. Ambassador Zhovkva, diplomatic advisor to President Zelensky, will provide the latest insights from Kyiv on NATO membership, the EU accession process, interim security arrangements, the state of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, the stability of the Putin regime, and more.