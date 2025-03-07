The Arab Summit Plan for Gaza

In recent weeks, Arab countries neighboring Gaza or the West Bank have stepped up their efforts in response to President Donald Trump’s controversial plan for the territory, which has triggered widespread criticism. His proposal envisions U.S. control over Gaza, and the permanent displacement of Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan—all against the backdrop of mounting discussions on the annexation of parts of the West Bank to Israel. The Trump plan led to the convening of an emergency Arab summit in early March, resulting in announcing an alternative plan for Gaza- one that would reconstruct Gaza whilst keeping Palestinians on their land.

But what tangible outcomes can the Arab states expect from this plan? Are they ready to invest the necessary financial and political capital to achieve this plan? How will Washington respond? And to what extent will Israel’s shifting internal dynamics influence the feasibility of this plan?