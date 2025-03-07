event
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

The Arab Summit Plan for Gaza

Fri. March 7th, 2025
Virtual

In recent weeks, Arab countries neighboring Gaza or the West Bank have stepped up their efforts in response to President Donald Trump’s controversial plan for the territory, which has triggered widespread criticism. His proposal envisions U.S. control over Gaza, and the permanent displacement of Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan—all against the backdrop of mounting discussions on the annexation of parts of the West Bank to Israel. The Trump plan led to the convening of an emergency Arab summit in early March, resulting in announcing an alternative plan for Gaza- one that would reconstruct Gaza whilst keeping Palestinians on their land.  

 But what tangible outcomes can the Arab states expect from this plan? Are they ready to invest the necessary financial and political capital to achieve this plan? How will Washington respond? And to what extent will Israel’s shifting internal dynamics influence the feasibility of this plan?

 Join us virtually on Friday March 7, 2025, at 11 AM EET for a fireside chat with Marwan Muasher, the vice president for studies at Carnegie and former deputy prime minister of Jordan, to discuss the Arab Summit Plan for Gaza. The discussion will be moderated by the director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, Maha Yahya. It will be held in English and livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Marwan Muasher

Vice President for Studies

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at Carnegie, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East. Muasher served as foreign minister (2002–2004) and deputy prime minister (2004–2005) of Jordan, and his career has spanned the areas of diplomacy, development, civil society, and communications.

Maha Yahya

Director, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yahya is director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where her research focuses on citizenship, pluralism, and social justice in the aftermath of the Arab uprisings.