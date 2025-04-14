Environmental Governance in State-Led Green Projects in North Africa

North African states are investing in massive public works projects that are supposedly environmentally sound, in some cases with international climate finance. But despite promoting these projects as “green,” available evidence suggests that relevant government agencies do not properly anticipate their potential environmental impacts nor integrate environmental requirements systematically into the design, implementation, and post-delivery phases of projects. Government oversight and enforcement of environmental standards is ambiguous at best, while social profitability appears to receive even less attention.

To address this topic, the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center and the Arab Reform Initiative are organizing a virtual panel discussion on Monday, April 14, at 4:00 PM Beirut time EEST (UTC+3)/ 09:00 AM EST, featuring: Adam Mokrani, Attorney at Law and research consultant, Arab Reform Initiative, to discuss cases from Tunisia, such as the Green Hydrogen Projects, Zakaria Ibrahimi, Professor of sociology and anthropology, Cadi Ayyad University, to discuss cases from Morocco, such as the Ouarzazate Solar Power Station, Imen Louati, Research consultant, Arab Reform Initiative, to discuss the Social and Gender Impacts of Environmental Mega Projects, and Yezid Sayigh, senior fellow, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, to discuss Military-Managed Public Works in Egypt,

The discussion will be held in Arabic, with simultaneous interpretation into English, and moderated by Sarine Karajerjian, Program Director of the Environmental Politics Program, Arab Reform Initiative.

For registration, kindly use the Zoom registration link provided. The discussion will also be livestreamed on Arab Reform Initiative’s official Facebook page.