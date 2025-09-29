After Recognition: Next Steps for Palestine

The recent decision by 159 countries including the United Kingdom, France, Canada, Australia, to recognize the State of Palestine marks a historic moment in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Coming amid the ongoing war in Gaza, Jewish settlement expansion in the Occupied West Bank, and mounting Palestinian civilian suffering, recognition is being cited by European and other leaders as necessary for reviving the moribund “two-state solution.”

Welcomed by Palestinians and supported by influential regional actors such as Saudi Arabia and the Arab League, the move has provoked fierce opposition from Israel and a sharp rebuke from the United States. This raises urgent questions: Will growing European and international recognition shift realities on the ground, or is it purely symbolic? Given U.S. opposition, what role—if any—can Arab, Islamic and European countries play in shaping prospective Palestinian statehood? And how might Palestinian lives be affected in the short and medium term?

To examine these questions, the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center will host a panel discussion on Monday, September 29, at 4:00 PM EEST (UTC+3). The panel will consist of Yezid Sayigh, senior fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center; Rym Momtaz, editor-in-chief of Carnegie Europe’s blog Strategic Europe; Hasan Alhasan, senior fellow for Middle East Policy at the International Institute for Strategic Studies; and Zaha Hassan, human rights lawyer and senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. The event will be in English and moderated by Maha Yahya, director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center.