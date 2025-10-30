The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center will hold its annual conference this year on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. “Anchoring Disarray? The Middle East and the World in 2026” will bring together scholars from Carnegie’s global centers in Beirut, Berlin, Brussels, Beijing, New Delhi, and Washington, alongside leading outside experts, to assess the forces reshaping regional and global politics.

Discussions will examine the transition from U.S. global domination toward multipolarity, the geopolitical implications of artificial intelligence, shifting security alignments in the Middle East, evolving dynamics in the Mediterranean, questions of justice and accountability, and Lebanon’s trajectory within a fractured regional order.

Details regarding the panels and panelists will be announced soon.



