How to Be a Diplomat: Handling People and Problems in Turbulent Times

As the international order shifts into multipolarity, the diplomatic sphere is becoming increasingly difficult to navigate. Diplomats now face a world where rules and norms are flouted, multilateralism is questioned, and power itself has become the currency of conversation. How should they respond?



To discuss the skills and knowledge needed to tackle this uncertain landscape, from negotiation to media engagement and the daily realities of diplomatic life, Carnegie Europe invites you to the public launch of How to be a Diplomat, the new book by Nicholas Westcott.



Professor of Practice in Diplomacy at SOAS University of London and a former British ambassador and managing director at the European External Action Service, Professor Westcott will be joined by Pierre Vimont, senior fellow at Carnegie Europe and former executive secretary-general of the European External Action Service, as well as Maja Kocijančič, head of unit for Strategic Communication and Interinstitutional Relations at the European Commission's DG MENA. The discussion will be moderated by Rosa Balfour.



Copies of the book will be available at the event. A light reception will follow.