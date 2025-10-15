event
How to Be a Diplomat: Handling People and Problems in Turbulent Times

Wed. October 15th, 2025
As the international order shifts into multipolarity, the diplomatic sphere is becoming increasingly difficult to navigate. Diplomats now face a world where rules and norms are flouted, multilateralism is questioned, and power itself has become the currency of conversation. How should they respond?

To discuss the skills and knowledge needed to tackle this uncertain landscape, from negotiation to media engagement and the daily realities of diplomatic life, Carnegie Europe invites you to the public launch of How to be a Diplomat, the new book by Nicholas Westcott.

Professor of Practice in Diplomacy at SOAS University of London and a former British ambassador and managing director at the European External Action Service, Professor Westcott will be joined by Pierre Vimont, senior fellow at Carnegie Europe and former executive secretary-general of the European External Action Service, as well as Maja Kocijančič, head of unit for Strategic Communication and Interinstitutional Relations at the European Commission's DG MENA. The discussion will be moderated by Rosa Balfour.

Copies of the book will be available at the event. A light reception will follow.


Rosa Balfour

Director, Carnegie Europe

Rosa Balfour is the director of Carnegie Europe. Her fields of expertise include European politics, institutions, and foreign and security policy.

Nicholas Westcott

Professor, SOAS University; Former British and European Diplomat

Nicholas Westcott is a professor of Practice in Diplomacy at SOAS University, visiting fellow of the Oxford Martin School at University of London, and a former British and European diplomat.

Maja Kocijančič

Head of Unit, Strategic Communication and Interinstitutional Relations, European Commission, DG MENA

Maja Kocijančič is the head of unit for Strategic Communication and Interinstitutional Relations at the European Commission, DG MENA, and former foreign policy Advisor in the Cabinet of President of the European Council Charles Michel.

Pierre Vimont

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Vimont is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe. His research focuses on the European Neighborhood Policy, transatlantic relations, and French foreign policy.