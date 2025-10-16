event
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Rising Tensions in Lebanon: Prospects and Scenarios

Thu. October 16th, 20254:00 PM - 5:00 PM (EEST)
Virtual

As Israeli airstrikes increase in Lebanon, reportedly targeting Hezbollah positions in the South and Beqaa Valley, killing over 100 civilians since the ceasefire in November 2024, questions are being asked about Lebanon’s near-term stability. While a repeat of the escalation seen in Fall 2024 is not inevitable, the present dynamics highlight the Israeli pressures facing key Lebanese actors, including the country’s leadership, army, and security forces. How will internal and external pressures shape Lebanon’s trajectory, following initial optimism early this year?

 To examine these questions, the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center will host a panel discussion on Thursday, October 16, at 4:00 PM EEST (UTC+3). The discussion will explore potential scenarios, Israel’s strategic objectives in Lebanon, Hezbollah’s capacity to sustain confrontation, and the implications for Lebanon’s political and economic future.

The panel will feature Sami Nader, director of the Institute of Political Science at Saint Joseph University, Mona Yacoubian, senior advisor and director of the Middle East Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), and Mohanad Hage Ali, deputy director for research at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center.

The event will be held in English and moderated by Rudayna Al- Baalbaky, communications manager at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center.

event speakers

Rudayna Al-Baalbaky

Communications Manager at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center.

Mohanad Hage Ali

Deputy Director for Research, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Sami Nader

Director of the Institute of Political Science at Saint Joseph University.

Mona Yacoubian

Senior advisor and director of the Middle East Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

