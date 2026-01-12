Is It Time to Move Beyond Nuclear Deterrence?

With pressure mounting on the EU to respond to a rapidly deteriorating security environment, current debates increasingly center on defense spending, military capabilities, and nuclear deterrence. Yet as security risks broaden to include hybrid threats, a central question emerges: Is nuclear deterrence still credible today? Might democratic resilience and robust conventional forces instead shape a new paradigm that goes beyond traditional approaches to integrate social cohesion and reinvigorate the rights-based international order?



To discuss the merits and limits of nuclear deterrence and explore alternative visions for collective security, Carnegie Europe invites you to a public event with Mary Kaldor, professor emeritus of global governance at the London School of Economics and Political Science. She will be joined by Ambassador Boris Ruge, assistant secretary general for political affairs and security policy at NATO and Annukka Ylivaara, assistant secretary general to the Security Committee at the Finnish Ministry of Defense. The discussion will be moderated by Carnegie Europe Director Rosa Balfour.



This event will discuss the conclusions of “From Nuclear Deterrence to Democratic Resilience: Towards a 21st Century Security Paradigm,” a policy paper by Mary Kaldor, Heljä Ossa, and Sam Vincent funded by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.