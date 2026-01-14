Technology and the Bomb: Evaluating Proliferation Risks in a Rapidly Evolving World

After decades of relative success in thwarting nuclear weapons proliferation, the bomb is again becoming salient in multiple regions. At the same time, technological advances, including in artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing and sensing, additive manufacturing, and nuclear energy systems, could impact whether and how states pursue nuclear weapons in the future.

Will evolving technologies make it easier for states to build the bomb? How might the advent of AI and global expansion of nuclear energy shape the political calculus of nuclear weapons aspirants and their potential pathways to acquisition? And how can policymakers harness some of these same advances to mitigate nuclear weapons risks through more effective and efficient monitoring and verification regimes?