Technology and the Bomb: Evaluating Proliferation Risks in a Rapidly Evolving World

Tue. January 27th, 20261:30 PM - 2:30 PM (EST)
In Person and Live Online

After decades of relative success in thwarting nuclear weapons proliferation, the bomb is again becoming salient in multiple regions. At the same time, technological advances, including in artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing and sensing, additive manufacturing, and nuclear energy systems, could impact whether and how states pursue nuclear weapons in the future. 

Will evolving technologies make it easier for states to build the bomb? How might the advent of AI and global expansion of nuclear energy shape the political calculus of nuclear weapons aspirants and their potential pathways to acquisition? And how can policymakers harness some of these same advances to mitigate nuclear weapons risks through more effective and efficient monitoring and verification regimes? 

Join Jane Darby Menton, a fellow in Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program, for a panel discussion with leading experts including Amy McAuliffe, a former senior CIA official, Matthew Bunn, professor of practice at the Harvard Kennedy School, and Ambassador Rose Gottemoeller, a nonresident fellow in Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program, lecturer at Stanford University, and former deputy secretary general of NATO. 

Jane Darby Menton

Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program

Jane Darby Menton is a fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and director of the Carnegie International Nuclear Policy Conference.

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program

Rose Gottemoeller is a nonresident senior fellow in Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program. She also serves as lecturer at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and is a research fellow at the Hoover Institution. Ambassador Gottemoeller served as the deputy secretary general of NATO from 2016 to 2019. 

Visiting Distinguished Professor of the Practice, Keough School of Global Affairs at the University of Notre Dame

Amy McAuliffe is a visiting distinguished professor of the practice in the Keough School of Global Affairs at the University of Notre Dame. She previously served in senior roles in the U.S. intelligence community, including assistant director of the CIA for Weapons and Counterproliferation, chair of the National Intelligence Council, deputy assistant director for Counterterrorism, and director of the Office of Middle East and North African Analysis.  

James R. Schlesinger Professor of the Practice of Energy, National Security, and Foreign Policy, Harvard Kennedy School.

Matthew Bunn is the James R. Schlesinger Professor of the Practice of Energy, National Security, and Foreign Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School. 