event

Understanding Israel’s New Humanitarian Aid Rules: Security Policy or Aid Obstruction?

Wed. January 14th, 202611:00 AM - 12:00 PM (EST)
Live Online

Since the start of the war in Gaza, American and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have faced immense challenges as they have sought to provide civilians with critical humanitarian services and life-sustaining supplies amidst one of the most destructive conflicts of the twenty-first century. In March 2025, Israel announced a new registration system for all international NGOs operating in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, imposing new conditions for operation including a requirement to provide sensitive personal data on local Palestinian staff. Many organizations have argued that several of these new requirements compromise their humanitarian principles, hinder their ability to operate, and put local staff at risk.

Join Katherine Wilkens, a nonresident fellow in Carnegie’s Middle East program, for a panel discussion examining these developments with senior NGO leaders, including Janti Soeripto, president and CEO of Save the Children US; Athena Rayburn, executive director of the Jerusalem-based Association of International Development Agencies (AIDA); and Jeremy Konyndyk, president of Refugees International. Together, they will unpack the implications of the new Israeli NGO re-registration process, the recently announced decertification of 37 organizations, and the potential ripple effects for international humanitarian efforts more broadly.

Middle EastIsraelPalestine
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Janti Soeripto

President & CEO, Save the Children US

Janti Soeripto has been the president & CEO of Save the Children US since January 2020, following her tenure as president & COO. She leads the organization’s strategy, humanitarian response, and overall operations. Previously, she spent eight years as deputy CEO of Save the Children International, driving market growth and global strategy. Janti began her career in the private sector with senior roles at Kimberly-Clark and Unilever. Her insights on global leadership and crises affecting children have appeared in outlets such as Harvard Business Review, AP, and The New York Times. She holds master’s degrees in economics and finance, speaks four languages, and is based in Connecticut.

Athena Rayburn

Executive Director, Association of International Development Agencies (AIDA)

Athena Rayburn is the executive director of the Association of International Development Agencies (AIDA, the international non-governmental organization (INGO) forum for Palestine). AIDA represents 100 INGOs operating within the occupied Palestinian territories. In this capacity, Athena has led negotiations and discussions with Israeli authorities, UN, and member states on issues impacting INGO delivery in Gaza and the West Bank, including the issue of INGO registration. Prior to joining AIDA, Athena was a senior advocate and communications professional for NGOs in Eastern Europe and South Asia.

Jeremy Konyndyk

President, Refugees International

Jeremy Konyndyk is president of Refugees International. He has served in senior appointments at USAID in two U.S. administrations and in a range of NGO leadership positions.  As the director of USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA), he led the U.S. government’s response to displacement crises including the conflicts in Syria, South Sudan, and northern Iraq. From 2017-20 he led the “Rethinking Humanitarian Reform” policy initiative at the Center for Global Development. He has worked extensively in the humanitarian NGO sector, serving in West Africa, East Africa, and the Balkans.

Katherine Wilkens

Nonresident Fellow, Middle East Program

Katherine Wilkens is a nonresident fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace where she formerly served as deputy director of the Middle East Program.