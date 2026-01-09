Understanding Israel’s New Humanitarian Aid Rules: Security Policy or Aid Obstruction?

Registration
Since the start of the war in Gaza, American and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have faced immense challenges as they have sought to provide civilians with critical humanitarian services and life-sustaining supplies amidst one of the most destructive conflicts of the twenty-first century. In March 2025, Israel announced a new registration system for all international NGOs operating in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, imposing new conditions for operation including a requirement to provide sensitive personal data on local Palestinian staff. Many organizations have argued that several of these new requirements compromise their humanitarian principles, hinder their ability to operate, and put local staff at risk.
Join Katherine Wilkens, a nonresident fellow in Carnegie’s Middle East program, for a panel discussion examining these developments with senior NGO leaders, including Janti Soeripto, president and CEO of Save the Children US; Athena Rayburn, executive director of the Jerusalem-based Association of International Development Agencies (AIDA); and Jeremy Konyndyk, president of Refugees International. Together, they will unpack the implications of the new Israeli NGO re-registration process, the recently announced decertification of 37 organizations, and the potential ripple effects for international humanitarian efforts more broadly.