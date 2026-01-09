Understanding Israel’s New Humanitarian Aid Rules: Security Policy or Aid Obstruction?

Janti Soeripto has been the president & CEO of Save the Children US since January 2020, following her tenure as president & COO. She leads the organization’s strategy, humanitarian response, and overall operations. Previously, she spent eight years as deputy CEO of Save the Children International, driving market growth and global strategy. Janti began her career in the private sector with senior roles at Kimberly-Clark and Unilever. Her insights on global leadership and crises affecting children have appeared in outlets such as Harvard Business Review, AP, and The New York Times. She holds master’s degrees in economics and finance, speaks four languages, and is based in Connecticut.