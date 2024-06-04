Carnegie Insights

Growing concerns around data privacy have resulted in data privacy legislations being implemented across the world. India's Personal Data Protection Bill of 2019 is currently being considered in the Parliament. How good is this data protection law and what does the bill do? How do we maintain the privacy of users while allowing businesses to use their data to provide them benefits? How do we restrain businesses from using data in ways that could cause users harm without imposing unnecessary compliance requirements on them? Anirudh Burman answers these questions in this video.