In this episode of Carnegie Insights, C.V. Madhukar explores the efficiencies of "DPI as a packaged Solution" (DaaS) in revolutionizing digital public infrastructure projects.
- C. V. Madhukar
Carnegie Insights is an in-depth explainer series that delves into current and emerging issues influencing global geopolitics. Experts analyze the multifaceted effects of these issues, offering comprehensive insights into their implications on international relations, security, and global stability.
In this episode of Carnegie Insights, join us as Rahul Matthan explores a groundbreaking approach tailored for smaller countries facing challenges in deploying Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).
In this episode of Carnegie Insights, we examine the evolving landscape of large-scale digital infrastructure deployment with Pramod Varma. He compares the traditional custom build (TCB) models with the innovative DaaS model, emphasizing how the DaaS model enhances efficiency and minimizes risks.
This Carnegie Insights video highlights New Delhi’s close relationship with Nepal, bound in history and culture, and the misperception about China’s relations with Nepal before 1950 have contributed to a skewed understanding of Sino-Nepali relations.
This Carnegie Insights video highlights how rapid digitalization in the past decade has led to the proliferation of online communication services that use end-to-end encryption, the ensuing challenges for national security and law enforcement agencies.
In this Carnegie insights video, T.V. Mohandas Pai gives recommendations to improve India's healthcare infrastructure by building macro and micro/state-level responses.
In this Carnegie Insights video, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw breaks down the math to show that India may have more vaccine doses than it needs to inoculate its population.
In this video, Rajesh Bansal, provides a brief explainer to Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). CBDCs are the latest exciting innovation in the world of digital payments. They are gaining a lot of relevance due to the massive potential and benefits such as reducing inefficiency, more transparency and improving the availability and usability of central bank money. As they capture the interest of the world, questions on their motivations, standard setting and possible design options will come into play.
Vijay Gokhale provides deep insight into his paper 'The Road from Galwan: The Future of India- China Relations' in this Carnegie Insights video. He argues that India-China relations were clearly on the downward spiral before the present border clash. "The most fundamental misperception between the two countries is the inability to comprehend the international ambitions of the other yielding the fear that their foreign policies are targeted towards the other," says Vijay Gokhale, mapping two distinct phases of deterioration in the relationship.
Growing concerns around data privacy have resulted in data privacy legislations being implemented across the world. India's Personal Data Protection Bill of 2019 is currently being considered in the Parliament. How good is this data protection law and what does the bill do? How do we maintain the privacy of users while allowing businesses to use their data to provide them benefits? How do we restrain businesses from using data in ways that could cause users harm without imposing unnecessary compliance requirements on them? Anirudh Burman answers these questions in this video.
In this video, Smriti Parsheera and Prateek Jha evaluate India’s present mechanisms for data access by law enforcement authorities and existing arrangements for cross-border data access. It also analyzes the emerging global movement toward direct data access arrangements.
In this video, Arzan Tarapore explains the role of the Indian Army within the Indian Military Strategy. The Indian army has the largest and best resources in the Indian Armed forces with a clear majority in both military budget allocation as well as military personnel but must rethink its use of force in order to remain relevant.