A Region Responds to Trump’s Disruptions

Dear Reader:

The upheaval of Donald Trump’s presidency is rippling across the Middle East, forcing governments and societies alike to rethink their assumptions about America’s role and prompting a range of reactions. While some American commentators have argued that Washington has a strategic opportunity to remake the regional order—and that Trump’s unpredictability could in fact serve as leverage—local actors will have more of a say in this than is commonly recognized. Illustrating this, Trump’s illegal proposal to move the Palestinian population of the Gaza Strip to Jordan and Egypt was met with vehement opposition by the regimes in Amman and Cairo, who, along with those in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, have countered with plans of their own for reconstructing the devastated enclave and setting the path toward Palestinian statehood.

A new compendium of essays edited by my colleagues Zaha Hassan and Katherine Wilkens presents actionable recommendations for implementing that reconstruction in a way that centers the human security of Gaza’s two million Palestinian survivors by addressing their urgent housing, food, medical, and education needs. Relatedly, Maha Yahya argues in Foreign Affairs that while the provision of such assistance to Gaza and other war-torn regions has been severely degraded by Trump’s closure of USAID, humanitarian aid by itself is insufficient: what Gaza needs instead to prevent a reoccurrence of conflict are just political settlements that deliver inclusive governance and bridge societal fissures.

In Syria, too, those imperatives are more crucial than ever, as a new and untested leadership embarks on the daunting task of rebuilding the country after the destructive rule of Bashar Assad. In the face of doubts about American commitments engendered by Trump, leading Arab states like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates aren’t sitting on the sidelines in Syria, as explained by Natalie Triche and Amr Hamzawy, but are rather stepping up their engagement, including with Islamist figures they previously shunned. Building on this, I detail the lessons Syria’s leaders can learn from another Arab revolution—the 2011 toppling of dictator Muammar Qadhafi in Libya—and specifically why they should avoid repeating two fateful mistakes of that transition.

As the momentous developments in Washington reverberate across the Middle East, and as the region itself mobilizes in ways that are often overlooked, I invite you to follow our program’s work, grounded, as always, in rigorous research and local nuances.

Sincerely,