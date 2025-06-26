Israel and Iran at War

Dear Reader,

Last month, President Trump visited the Middle East with promises of ending the raging conflicts in the region. Just weeks later, however, as efforts to reach a deal to reign in Iran’s nuclear program faltered, and against Trump’s wishes, Israel made good on its threats to target Iranian nuclear and ballistic weapons programs, triggering Iranian retaliation and setting the entire region on alert. To unpack ongoing regional security dynamics, Carnegie’s Middle East Program convened a panel of experts in mid-June, analyzing how the U.S. retrenchment from the global stage is impacting local security arrangements and how local state and non-state actors are navigating a new global order.

Addressing another aspect of U.S. foreign policy, Nathan Brown explained how the Trump administration’s policy toward higher education threatens American “strength, soft power, and revenue.” He highlights the uncertainty of the administration’s approach, noting that “the previously solid foundation of federal support for research and higher education is being replaced by sand.”

Examining another threat to the region – climate change – Joy Arkeh and Nourane Awadallah dive into climate change and state fragility in Iraq. Looking at one of the Arab countries most affected by climate change, they unpack the challenges facing the country’s efforts to mitigate climate change including “a weak and predominantly informal private sector,” a reliance on oil revenues, “low” human capital, “overpopulation”, and “deep division and unresolved grievances.”

Andrew Leber tackles a surprising development in the Saudi media landscape – the rise of podcasts, which cover topics including “business success stories, human psychology, social change, and true crime.” As he argues, these podcasts “indirectly” address politics and offer a rare opportunity for the Saudi public to hear from elites and officials in a non-pre-scripted format and represent a real shift in the media landscape in the country.

Turning to the unrest in Syria, Armenak Tokmajyan examines the impact on the Druze community, who are, he argues, “central to Syria’s state-building process.”

In this volatile and dangerous moment in the region, we invite you to follow our work and engage with our content. As always, we welcome and look forward to your feedback.