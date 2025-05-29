Political, Social, and Economic Change in the Middle East

Dear Reader,

President Donald Trump’s first official visit overseas was to Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states. His choice was not unexpected—the president recalled during his speech in the kingdom that the Saudis had received him with great pomp during his first term—but its context was unusual. The visit took place amid signs of tension between the United States and Israel.

Three events provoked Israeli ire. In April, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington to seek U.S. help to attack Iran, the Trump administration announced it would resume negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program. In May, the administration negotiated directly with Hamas over the release of an Israeli-American hostage, days after the United States ended its military strikes on Yemen, a decision taken without consulting Israel.

If one can discern rhyme or reason in the U.S. president’s approach to the Middle East, it is that he will advance his agenda without asking anyone’s permission. One of Trump’s more noticeable decisions was his announcement in Riyadh that he would lift sanctions on Syria, a measure which many observers regard as essential to consolidate a post-Assad order.

Syria’s transition has been of particular interest to the Middle East Program at Carnegie. In early May, Joseph Daher published an article on what he called the “three major factors […] needed for successful and sustained national rehabilitation and reconstruction” in the country: an inclusive political transition creating conditions for participation by different sectors of society; the establishment of a counterweight to those in power that deepens the democratization of Syria’s political space; and an improvement in socioeconomic conditions to increase participation from below, particularly among the most vulnerable classes of society.

Based on her recent tour of Syria, Marie Forestier also argued in an article that “[t]o achieve durable peace in Syria, something to which virtually all Syrians aspire, it is critical that the interim authorities deliver on promises of inclusion, accountability, transitional justice and reconciliation.” Internal dynamics will play a significant role in defining Syria’s direction, she underlined, against the belief of many analysts who focus mainly on regional factors.

On the broader question of peace in the Middle East, economist Alexandre Kateb examines the Abraham Accords in light of the ongoing war in Gaza. He points out that, while the accords have proven resilient, “their future will depend on broader dynamics in the region and beyond.” Without “a credible commitment toward Palestinian statehood (the contentious issue the Abraham Accords tried to circumvent), any normalization from below could prove to be a Sisyphean task—something eternally repeated and never completed.”

Away from Arab-Israeli war or peace, Carnegie senior fellow Yezid Sayigh, in his latest paper, looks at how Egypt’s president, Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi is building a new, second, republic, marked by “a radical redefinition of the social contract established after 1952, a new form of state capitalism, and a reinforcement of presidential powers within an emerging military guardianship.” However, Sayigh adds a note of warning, namely that the Egyptian regime’s “inability to achieve social and political hegemony and its overreliance on coercion leave the Second Republic at permanent risk of unravelling.”

Amid these and other momentous changes in the region, we invite you to follow our work and engage with our content. As always, we welcome and look forward to your feedback.