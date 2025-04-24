Regional Shocks and Arab States Finding their Footing

Dear Colleague,

Instability and human suffering have defined the last decade in the Middle East. With ongoing conflict in Gaza and Yemen, and a regime change in Syria, the region will need to come to terms with the current state of play. In this month’s newsletter, the Carnegie Middle East Program and the Malcolm Kerr Center in Beirut explore how regional players particularly in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Israel, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen are finding their footing. Our scholars unpack the efforts under way to address threats of displacement from Gaza and regional collective security concerns. In addition, scholars consider Saudi Arabia’s development plans, how the kingdom is positioning itself as the dominant regional actor, and Kuwait’s most recent suspension of parliament and what it might mean for the future.

What is the potential for an Arab regional security and dispute resolution mechanism that could stabilize the current situation and help to maintain the peace? In their joint piece, Carnegie senior fellow and Middle East Program director Amr Hamzawy and junior fellow Natalie Triche argue that initiatives are bound to be minimally effective without great power support, especially from the United States. In a separate piece, Hamzawy also considers the outcome of the Arab League’s Palestine Summit and discusses how the region is attempting to balance between the policy and security concerns of Israel and the United States while reaffirming solidarity with Palestine. The Arab Plan is also the subject of Carnegie’s podcast The World Unpacked, in which I discuss Gaza’s Ceasefire in Limbo: U.S. Policy, Regional Plans, and What’s Next.

Along with Gaza, stabilizing Syria is preoccupying the region, particularly Saudi Arabia. Carnegie Beirut nonresident scholar Hesham Alghannam argues that the kingdom must adjust its strategy regarding Damascus to strike the right balance between stabilizing the country on the one hand and countering rising Turkish, Iranian, and Israeli influence on the other.

The deployment of Saudi-backed Salafi forces in the eastern Yemeni governate of Mahra, and Oman-leaning opposition to it, could provoke revival of the Saudi-Omani rivalry in the area which threaten the governorate’s stability and deepen existing political fragmentation, argues Carnegie Beirut nonresident scholar Ibrahim Jalal.

Despite regional instability and points of friction with neighbors, Saudi Arabia remains laser-focused on its future. Its ambitious Vision 2030 which aims to restructure the economy away from oil dependency is in full swing, according to Carnegie nonresident scholar Andrew Leber. However, domestic political sensitivities and constraints resulting from the envisaged major national development projects are forcing the kingdom to find various ways to mitigate opposition.

As regional recalibration continues, we invite you to follow our work and engage with our content. And as always, we welcome and look forward to your feedback.