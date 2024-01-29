A discussion on negotiation deals to release Israeli hostages in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.
Ryan Crocker is a nonresident senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He was previously a diplomat in residence at Princeton University. He was a career Foreign Service Officer who served six times as an American ambassador: Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Syria, Kuwait and Lebanon. Three of these appointments were under Republican administrations, and three were under Democratic administrations. He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian award, in 2009. Other recent awards include the inaugural Bancroft Award, presented by the Naval Academy in 2016. Also in 2016, he was named an honorary fellow of the Literary and Historical Society at University College, Dublin, where he was presented the annual James Joyce Award. He has been named as the 2020 recipient of West Point’s Thayer Award. He is an Honorary Marine.
A discussion on negotiation deals to release Israeli hostages in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.
The broader regional risks of the Israel-Hamas war.
All the more heartbreaking because it didn't have to go this way. Now Afghanistan is completely off the tracks with the Afghan people, once again, paying the bill for decisions that are made elsewhere.
Language is absolutely indispensable and critical element in successful diplomacy and ultimately in our own national security, and we are not great at it.
The United States has a reputational interest and a moral obligation in vigorously joining efforts to help the Afghan people preserve at least some of the social and economic gains made over the last twenty years.
There is a single overarching problem that is at the root of what the world has seen of U.S. engagement in Afghanistan and elsewhere. It is the failure on the part of the United States to demonstrate strategic patience .
Strategically and for a long, short, and medium-term interest, the decision to completely withdraw from Afghanistan, was a bad one, and the execution of it has been pretty bad as well.
As Americans, we have many strengths, but strategic patience is not among them. We have been able to summon it at critical times such as the Revolutionary War and World War II, where, for example, Congress did not threaten to defund the war effort if it wasn’t wrapped up by 1944.
Experts from throughout Carnegie’s global network assess the stark humanitarian toll, the regional ramifications, and the diplomatic challenges posed by the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.