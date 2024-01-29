experts
Ryan Crocker
Nonresident Senior Fellow

about


Ryan Crocker is a nonresident senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He was previously a diplomat in residence at Princeton University. He was a career Foreign Service Officer who served six times as an American ambassador: Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Syria, Kuwait and Lebanon. Three of these appointments were under Republican administrations, and three were under Democratic administrations. He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian award, in 2009. Other recent awards include the inaugural Bancroft Award, presented by the Naval Academy in 2016. Also in 2016, he was named an honorary fellow of the Literary and Historical Society at University College, Dublin, where he was presented the annual James Joyce Award. He has been named as the 2020 recipient of West Point’s Thayer Award. He is an Honorary Marine.


areas of expertise
Foreign PolicyMiddle EastIraqLebanonSyriaKuwaitSouth AsiaAfghanistanPakistanSecurity
education
BA, English, Whitman College
languages
English

All work from Ryan Crocker

Israel-Hamas War Latest

A discussion on negotiation deals to release Israeli hostages in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

· January 29, 2024
The Risk That the Israel-Hamas Conflict Becomes a Wider War

The broader regional risks of the Israel-Hamas war.

· October 23, 2023
WBUR
‘It Didn’t Need to End This Way’: Fmr. Us Ambassador on Afghanistan’s Collapse, One Year On

All the more heartbreaking because it didn't have to go this way. Now Afghanistan is completely off the tracks with the Afghan people, once again, paying the bill for decisions that are made elsewhere.

· August 15, 2022
A National of Iraq

Language is absolutely indispensable and critical element in successful diplomacy and ultimately in our own national security, and we are not great at it.

· May 16, 2022
Afghanistan Is About to Collapse. Here’s What the US Must Do About It

The United States has a reputational interest and a moral obligation in vigorously joining efforts to help the Afghan people preserve at least some of the social and economic gains made over the last twenty years.

· December 17, 2021
testimony
Afghanistan 2001-2021: U.S. Policy Lessons Learned

There is a single overarching problem that is at the root of what the world has seen of U.S. engagement in Afghanistan and elsewhere. It is the failure on the part of the United States to demonstrate strategic patience .

· November 17, 2021
Senate Foreign Relations Committee
On the Afghanistan Withdrawal

Strategically and for a long, short, and medium-term interest, the decision to completely withdraw from Afghanistan, was a bad one, and the execution of it has been pretty bad as well.

· August 25, 2021
Afghanistan, Decries “Catastrophic” Withdrawal
· August 22, 2021
Why Biden’s Lack of Strategic Patience Led to Disaster

As Americans, we have many strengths, but strategic patience is not among them. We have been able to summon it at critical times such as the Revolutionary War and World War II, where, for example, Congress did not threaten to defund the war effort if it wasn’t wrapped up by 1944.

· August 21, 2021
commentary
Afghanistan Under the Taliban

Experts from throughout Carnegie’s global network assess the stark humanitarian toll, the regional ramifications, and the diplomatic challenges posed by the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

· August 18, 2021