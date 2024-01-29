Ryan Crocker is a nonresident senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He was previously a diplomat in residence at Princeton University. He was a career Foreign Service Officer who served six times as an American ambassador: Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Syria, Kuwait and Lebanon. Three of these appointments were under Republican administrations, and three were under Democratic administrations. He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian award, in 2009. Other recent awards include the inaugural Bancroft Award, presented by the Naval Academy in 2016. Also in 2016, he was named an honorary fellow of the Literary and Historical Society at University College, Dublin, where he was presented the annual James Joyce Award. He has been named as the 2020 recipient of West Point’s Thayer Award. He is an Honorary Marine.