The North Korean Nuclear Threat: The View From the Intelligence Community

by Jen Psaki
Published on December 8, 2017

Earlier this week Jen Psaki sat down with the former acting director of the CIA, Michael Morell, for a conversation about North Korea and the nuclear threat. Tune in to hear their discussion on what Morell would recommend to U.S. President Donald Trump, why he thinks the United States should consider options that take into account the possibility that North Korea has the capacity to reach the U.S. mainland with a nuclear weapon, and whether or not he agrees with U.S. National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster that deterrence won’t work with North Korea.

