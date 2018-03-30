The Saudi-Iranian Rivalry

For the latest episode of DipoPod, Jen Psaki interviewed Carnegie senior fellow Karim Sadjadpour and former BBC reporter and Carnegie senior visiting fellow Kim Ghattas to talk about the long standing rivalry between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Karim and Kim, experts on the region, discussed how the rivalry impacts the region and the sudden rise of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Saudi Arabia. They also chatted about the shadow of American politics in the region including the election of U.S. President Donald Trump and the recent appointment of John Bolton as U.S. national security adviser.