Offense, Defense, and Unilateralism in Strategic Arms Control

Source: Carnegie

Published in Arms Control Today, September 2001.

In this article Rose Gottemoeller examines the impact of unilateralism on the US-Russian strategic dialogue. Through an analysis of the rationales that the two countries have developed for unilateral measures, both currently and in the past, as well as the successes and failures that they have encountered, this article explores how unilateralism might be used to better advantage in the current U.S.-Russian environment, in particular suggesting ways forward for the difficult strategic defense case.

To read more, click here.