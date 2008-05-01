Nuclear Developments in the GCC: Risks and Trends

Source: Gulf Research Center

The GCC states wish to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. Any GCC project inevitably must contract with an established international vendor(s). Potential international suppliers will favor states in which risks of legal liability, economic turmoil, proliferation and political instability are lowest. They would insist on the GCC states' adopting the Additional Protocol. GCC efforts to build local uranium enrichment or plutonium reprocessing facilities could threaten cooperation.

Developing a GCC nuclear program is one way to "do something" to balance Iran's growing power. The phrase "nuclear program" is usefully ambiguous. In material terms, it is extremely difficult to imagine the GCC collectively seeking to acquire nuclear weapons capabilities to deter Iran. The effects of a GCC "nuclear program" will be ambiguous and muddled, at least for the 10-15 years it would take to develop basic capabilities. Competition for Arab leadership could give nuclear programs in Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and other GCC states, and perhaps Algeria, momentum independent of developments in Iran.

If faced with a nuclear-armed Iran, GCC states also would be tempted to rely even more intensively on US protection, which is a double-edged sword. Wanting to multiply their options, Saudi Arabia and the UAE recently have embraced closer defense ties with resurgent Russia. Ultimately, the GCC will mix tactics of balancing and potentially confronting Iran with diplomatic entreaties to encourage Iranian goodwill.

This article was originally published by the Gulf Research Center.