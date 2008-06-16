Europe and the U.S. to Sweeten Offer to Iran

Source: NPR's All Things Considered

The U.S. and Europe, with the support of Russia and China, will offer a sweetened package of economic incentives to Iran this weekend in the latest attempt to persuade Tehran to stop enriching uranium.

But Iranian leaders seem in no mood to stop any of their nuclear activities. The nations are also threatening new economic sanctions, but they acknowledge sanctions already imposed on Iran have not been fully implemented.

In Europe this week, President Bush has again raised the possibility of military action against Iran. The foreign policy chief of the European Union will be in Tehran this weekend for another round of talks on Iran's nuclear program.

Carnegie's Karim Sadjadpour discusses these issues with NPR's Mike Shuster.

