Bush Promises Aid to Georgia, Talks Tough to Russia

Source: KCRW’s To The Point

President Bush recently announced the launch of a U.S. humanitarian mission to Georgia and criticized Russia for what he deemed as its violation of the ceasefire that ended fighting between the two nations. Masha Lipman responded to the speech in an interview for KCRW’s To The Point by denying claims that Russia was violating its commitment: “Maybe indeed what President Bush said was based on earlier information and later the situation changed and the speech did not.” In addition, she questioned the precision of current U.S. intelligence in Georgia, by saying, “If the American intelligence is so perfect now why was it not equally perfect when Georgia was preparing its assault on South Ossetia.”

