Egypt’s Democratic Transition: Five Important Myths About the Economy and International Assistance, July, 22, 2011

The health of the Egyptian economy and international assistance will both play a critical role in the success or failure of Egypt’s transition to democracy.

Senator Joe Lieberman discussed the importance of building a stable, democratic, and prosperous Egypt. Following his remarks, Michele Dunne, Jeff Gedmin, and Uri Dadush discussed the current state of the Egyptian economy. They also outlined the options available to Congress—including further debt relief, trade incentives, investment, and other forms of assistance—to help drive Egypt’s economic development at this critical stage.

