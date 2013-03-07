Whither Venezuela After Chavez?

Source: Voice of Russia

Speaking to Voice of Russia, Carnegie’s Matt Ferchen explained China’s interests in Venezuela and how Chinese-Venezuelan ties will be affected after the death of Hugo Chavez. While Chinese business and political leaders are certainly anxious about the political situation that may emerge and the direction that the new leadership might take the country, the level of Chinese investment in Venezuela means that China would be happy with any Venezuelan leader who continues to encourage China’s investment and is a reliable and predictable partner, Ferchen said.

Although China and Venezuela have close business and trade ties, foreign policy and political relations are marginal, Ferchen added. Venezuela hopes that closer political ties and ideological support from China would follow closer business ties were not met. Instead, asserted Ferchen, Chinese State Owned Enterprises and banks played a far bigger role in forging the bilateral relationship, often acting independently of the government and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.