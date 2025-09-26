How Can America Strengthen Itself for Strategic Competition with China?

Dear Friends,

How can America better strengthen itself for strategic competition with China? This was on our minds as we watched the juxtaposition of China’s performance at this year's Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and America's at the United Nations General Assembly annual gathering.

But first, a hearty welcome to two new scholars:

Jeffrey Prescott joins us as a Visiting Scholar. Jeff most recently served as U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. agencies for food and agriculture and previously held senior White House and NSC roles focused on the Middle East and Asia.



Strategic Competition with China:

In Just Security, Afreen Akhter unpacks the stakes of the fast-approaching U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) reauthorization. She argues that the DFC, if empowered and streamlined, could serve as a powerful engine of U.S. industrial policy, helping the United States shape supply chains, fuel innovation, and compete globally.





Former CIA Director Bill Burns returns to Carnegie, Congressional Black Caucus foreign policy, and the limits of U.S. power in Ukraine:

Aaron David Miller sat down with William J. Burns, former director of the CIA and former president of Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. They discussed his decades of public service, national security challenges ahead, and what defines effective U.S. leadership.





Coming soon!



We make the case for a constructive and realistic approach to America’s alliances in a new Carnegie Endowment report, Legacy or Liability? Auditing U.S. Alliances for Competition with China.

We analyzed how Australia, France, Germany, Japan, the Philippines, South Korea, and the United Kingdom can help the United States in strategic competition with China across eight key issue areas.



I can’t wait to share our findings shortly and hear your thoughts. We love getting emails from you and comments of any kind.

Wishing you a healthy and productive fall,