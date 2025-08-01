AI, Trump, and Other Topics...

Dear Friends,
We've had several projects come to fruition in the last two weeks in the Statecraft Program and I wanted to flag four that have sparked debate.
- First, Stephen's groundbreaking essay on Trump in the New York Times. Stephen argues that Trump is a "situational man in a structural bind." Despite high hopes for peace, Trump's play at "peacemaker and unifier" has been ad hoc and so far borne out in rhetoric alone. Stephen and I discussed his essay and Trump's first six months on our recent episode of Pivotal States, which you can listen to here, or watch on Youtube.
- I wrote in Foreign Affairs that Trump should cut U.S. forces in Europe now. Specifically, the administration should seize on Europe's recent momentum to strengthen its defenses and begin a phased withdrawal of half of U.S. troops from Europe over the next four years. Both sides of the Atlantic would benefit.
- In the Washington Post, Sam Winter-Levy and I warn about Trump's risky plan for big AI data centers in the Gulf. This is both a security and a strategic risk—at least at the scale the administration has proposed.
- In Foreign Policy, Aaron David Miller and Lauren Morganbesser explain why Netanyahu needs Trump more than ever. They write that as Netanyahu plots his bid for reelection, Trump should turn his dream of a Nobel Peace Prize into concrete policy objectives in the Middle East.
