What Price Should America Pay for Peace?

Can America afford to pay a price for peace?

Our work this month has grappled with what it takes to secure, preserve, and broker peace— from the Middle East to Europe to the Indo-Pacific. Achieving it often demands tough compromises, discipline, and resistance to sentimentality.



As Trump and Xi meet this week, Stephen Wertheim argues they should take "bold action action to reduce the risk of war over Taiwan".



In Foreign Affairs, he lays out a proposal for new U.S.-China assurances.

The core bargain: Washington would affirm it will not support Taiwan's independence or rule out peaceful unification. In return, Beijing would renounce the use of force and ease its military intimidation of Taiwan.