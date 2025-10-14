Proliferation News 10/14/25

Choe Sang-Hun | The New York Times

Mr. Kim organized the enormous military parade at the main square of the capital, Pyongyang, to celebrate the 80th anniversary of his ruling Workers’ Party. He used the spectacle to show off his country’s growing geopolitical value as a partner to China and Russia in pushing back against the United States. ... The weapons shown off on Friday included military drones, tanks with modern electronic warfare equipment and various missiles, including hypersonic ballistic missiles and Hwasong-20s, North Korea’s newest intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Harry Sekulich and Laura Gozzi | BBC News

US President Donald Trump is considering sending long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine. Asked by reporters on Air Force One on Sunday whether he would provide Kyiv with Tomahawks, Trump replied: "We'll see... I may". The missiles would be "a new step of aggression" in Ukraine's war with Russia, he said. ... Zelensky has said he will meet Trump in Washington on Friday for talks that will focus on air defence and long-range capabilities.

Andrew Desiderio and Briana Reilly | Punchbowl News

Secretary of State Marco Rubio sought to reassure Senate Republicans last week that the AUKUS security pact will survive an ongoing Pentagon review, telling GOP senators during a closed-door lunch meeting that the partnership will emerge “stronger.” Rubio’s comments ... come as Republicans have publicly and privately raised alarms about what the DoD review could mean for the pact.

Morgan Phillips | Fox News

The Army is launching a sweeping new nuclear program to generate power for bases across the globe, particularly in remote or contested locations where fuel might be difficult to obtain, Fox News Digital has learned. "Hundreds of millions" of dollars will be funneled into the project known as the Janus Program over the next five years, according to Dr. Jeff Waksman, the Army official leading the effort, to install next-generation commercial microreactors at military sites.

Stephanie Liechtenstein | Associated Press

The U.N. nuclear watchdog is pushing Ukraine and Russia to agree to local ceasefires so that external power can be restored to Ukraine’s huge nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, two diplomats familiar with the plan told The Associated Press. The plant is in an area under Russian control since early in Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is not in service, but it needs reliable power to cool its six shutdown reactors and spent fuel, to avoid any catastrophic nuclear incidents.

