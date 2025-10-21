Proliferation News 10/21/25

René Marsh and Ella Nilsen | CNN

The federal agency responsible for overseeing and modernizing the US nuclear stockpile will furlough the vast majority of its staff Monday as the government shutdown drags on, according to the Department of Energy. About 1,400 employees at the National Nuclear Security Administration, or NNSA, will receive furlough notices Monday, while fewer than 400 employees will remain on the job to safeguard the stockpile, Energy Department spokesperson Ben Dietderich told CNN.

Laura Kelly | The Hill

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday countered President Trump’s claims that a U.S. strike in June destroyed Iranian nuclear facilities. “The US President boasts that they’ve bombed and destroyed Iran’s nuclear industry. Very well, in your dreams!” Khamenei said in a post on social platform X. Posts on Khamenei’s account also criticized Trump’s brokering of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and rejected talks with the U.S. over Iran’s nuclear program.





Times of Israel

The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog revealed last week that the body believes that most of Iran’s supply of enriched uranium survived the country’s 12-day war with Israel back in June, and is still being kept inside the damaged nuclear facilities. Rafael Grossi, the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told the Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung in an interview published on October 18 that the UN body’s findings suggest that “the majority” of Iran’s 60% enriched uranium “remains in the nuclear facilities in Isfahan and Fordo, and some in Natanz.”





Ashley Roque | Breaking Defense

President Donald Trump threw his support behind the trilateral AUKUS agreement today, even suggesting the US is moving more quickly to provide nuclear-powered subs to Australia. “The submarines that we’re building for Australia [are] starting to really move along,” Trump said sitting next to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the White House. When asked if the US would want to expedite delivery of those subs, Trump said, “we’re doing that” but did not offer up a timeline.





Jen Judson | Defense News

The U.S. Army’s first unit to receive hypersonic weapons will get a battery’s worth of rounds by the end of the year, Maj. Gen. Frank Lozano, the service’s program executive officer for missiles and space, told Defense News in a recent interview. The first three missiles were distributed to the unit earlier this year, with the last of the munitions arriving in July. The fourth round is currently going through acceptance checkouts at Lockheed Martin’s facility in Cortland, Alabama, Lozano said. The final eight are expected to be delivered “by the end of December,” Lozano said. The Army is also aiming to conduct a hypersonic missile test around the same time.





Matthew Gault | Wired