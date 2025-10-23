Proliferation News 10/23/25

Lauren Sukin, Stephen Herzog, and Alexander Lanoszka | Foreign Policy

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 posed a blunt test for Washington—one that many said it failed. ... New evidence suggests that Biden’s calculated approach was the right one. According to a sweeping new survey of public opinion, which polled 27,250 individuals across 24 countries on six continents, the United States’ reputation was strengthened, not weakened, by its response to Russian aggression throughout 2022 and early 2023. Survey results suggest that the United States’ determined, but restrained, decision to bolster NATO, impose major sanctions, and provide aid to Ukraine all enhanced trust in the country as a responsible security partner and ally.

Brad Plumer and Harry Stevens | The New York Times

China is quickly becoming the global leader in nuclear power, with nearly as many reactors under construction as the rest of the world combined. While its dominance of solar panels and electric vehicles is well known, China is also building nuclear plants at an extraordinary pace. By 2030, China’s nuclear capacity is set to surpass that of the United States, the first country to split atoms to make electricity.

Greg Miller | The Washington Post

Russia is protecting its nuclear submarine fleet in the Arctic with an undersea surveillance system built using high-tech equipment acquired from U.S. and European companies through a secret procurement network, according to newly uncovered financial records, court documents and Western security officials.

Joseph Trevithick | TWZ

Lockheed Martin is aiming to conduct an on-orbit demonstration of at least one space-based anti-missile interceptor design no later than 2028. Interceptors deployed in space have been billed as a key element of the Trump administration’s Golden Dome missile defense initiative, but present considerable technical hurdles. Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet talked about his company’s space-based interceptor plans and other work relating to Golden Dome during a quarterly earnings call today.

Dan Sabbagh and Artem Mazhulin | The Guardian

Russian engineers have reconnected the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to external electrical power from Ukraine, ending a month-long emergency that had plunged the future of the six-reactor site into doubt.





Lara Seligman, Michael R. Gordon and Alexander Ward | Wall Street Journal